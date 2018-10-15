Sanath Jayasuriya Charged Under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

Former Sri Lankan cricket captain and selection committee chief Sanath Jayasuriya was on Monday charged with two counts of breaching the International Cricket Council's (ICC) anti-corruption code. According to a release issued by the ICC, the charges relate to failure or refusal to cooperate with an Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) investigation and obstructing or delaying an investigation, including concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information which may be relevant.

"The former Sri Lanka Cricket Chair of Selectors, has been charged with the following offences under the Code," the ICC said in a press release.

"Article 2.4.6 - Failure or refusal, without compelling justification, to cooperate with any investigation carried out by the ACU, including failure to provide accurately and completely any information and/or documentation requested by the ACU as part of such investigation.

"Article 2.4.7 - Obstructing or delaying any investigation that may be carried out by the ACU, including concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and/or that may be evidence or may lead to the discovery of evidence of corrupt conduct under the Anti-Corruption Code," the release added.

Jayasuriya has been given two weeks to respond with the charges, starting from October 15.

The ICC's ACU is acting on the lead given in a sting operation in a documentary by the Qatar-based Al Jazeera television earlier this year.

The documentary revealed how fixers rigged two Test matches between Sri Lanka and India in July last year and Sri Lanka versus Australia in August 2016.

Jayasuriya played 110 Tests, 445 one-day internationals and 31 Twenty20s for Sri Lanka and was also a former captain during his illustrious career between 1989-2011.

He is also a former member of Sri Lanka's parliament.

(With AFP inputs)