India's Home Cricket Calendar Hiked By 30 From 2019, Board Says Number Of Playing Days Lesser

The vexed issue of tight schedules for the Indian cricket team saw 81 more matches across formats being added to the home schedule on the Future Tours Programme from 2019-2023, which is 30 more than the list. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) insisted that the number of playing days per year would decrease. This was among several decisions taken by the BCCI Special General Meeting.

According to the board, the next FTP cycle at home will include high-profile series against England, South Africa and Australia.

In another first, India will host Afghanistan for a Test match between the two teams. Afghanistan, along with Ireland, was accorded Test status recently. The dates of the historic Test will be chalked out later.

"Afghans were scheduled to play their first Test in 2019 versus Australia but considering the historic relationship between India and Afghanistan, we decided to host their first Test," said BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary.

Among other decisions taken at the SGM, the suspension of Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) was revoked on the condition that former IPL boss Lalit Modi stays away from its functioning.

The BCCI also remained firm on its stance on dope testing of cricketers, saying there was no need for NADA to test the players as the board is WADA compliant.

(With PTI inputs)