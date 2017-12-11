 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

India's Home Cricket Calendar Hiked By 30 From 2019, Board Says Number Of Playing Days Lesser

Updated: 11 December 2017 16:31 IST

India will play 81 matches at home from 2019-2023, which is 30 more than the current calendar.

India's Home Cricket Calendar Hiked By 30 From 2019, Board Says Number Of Playing Days Lesser
BCCI insisted that the number of playing days per year would decrease. © AFP

The vexed issue of tight schedules for the Indian cricket team saw 81 more matches across formats being added to the home schedule on the Future Tours Programme from 2019-2023, which is 30 more than the list. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) insisted that the number of playing days per year would decrease. This was among several decisions taken by the BCCI Special General Meeting.

According to the board, the next FTP cycle at home will include high-profile series against England, South Africa and Australia.

In another first, India will host Afghanistan for a Test match between the two teams. Afghanistan, along with Ireland, was accorded Test status recently. The dates of the historic Test will be chalked out later.

"Afghans were scheduled to play their first Test in 2019 versus Australia but considering the historic relationship between India and Afghanistan, we decided to host their first Test," said BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary.

Among other decisions taken at the SGM, the suspension of Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) was revoked on the condition that former IPL boss Lalit Modi stays away from its functioning.

The BCCI also remained firm on its stance on dope testing of cricketers, saying there was no need for NADA to test the players as the board is WADA compliant.

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : India Board of Control for Cricket in India Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India will play 81 matches at home from 2019-2023
  • India will host Afghanistan for a Test match, said Amitabh Choudhary
  • BCCI also said that there was no need for NADA to test the players
Related Articles
India to Host Afghanistan For First-Ever Test
India to Host Afghanistan For First-Ever Test
BCCI Lifts Ban On Rajasthan Cricket Association
BCCI Lifts Ban On Rajasthan Cricket Association
BCCI SGM: Members Set To Debate New FTP, Kochi Compensation
BCCI SGM: Members Set To Debate New FTP, Kochi Compensation
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 07 December 2017

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.