Amitabh Bachchan Selected For Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Him Using Famous Dialogue

Updated: 25 September 2019 21:42 IST

Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Amitabh Bachchan for being selected for this year's Dadasaheb Phalke Award using a famous dialogue from his super-hit movie.

Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Amitabh Bachchan for winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award. © BCCI

Amitabh Bachchan was unanimously selected for this year's Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Tuesday. As soon as the announcement was made the Bollywood icon started receiving congratulatory messages from his fans from across globe. Among them was cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar who took to Twitter to congratulate the Bollywood legend in a unique style. Sachin Tendulkar used Amitabh Bachchan's famous dialogue from 1990 super-hit movie Agneepath and revealed that this line gives him "goosebumbs even today". 

"Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, Poora Naam. Baap Ka Naam Dinanath Chauhan, Maa Ka Naam Suhasini Chauhan. Gaon Mandwa. Umar 36..." a line that gives me goosebumps even today! May you continue to win hearts across the globe, Amit ji," Sachin's congratulatory tweet read.

Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan both enjoy the same legendary status in their respective fields. Both have inspired many people with their remarkable journey and what they have achieved in their respective careers.

While Tendulkar retired from the international cricket in 2013, Amitabh Bachchan is still going strong at 76 years of age -- proving that age is just a number.

Sachin Tendulkar is the only player on the planet with 100 international centuries to his name. He also holds the world record of scoring maximum number of runs in international cricket. He is the only player who has played 200 matches in game's most-testing format -- Test cricket.

Amitabh Bachchan, on the other hand, has won four National Awards for his performances in films like Agneepath (1990), Black (2005), Paa (2009) and Piku (2015).

Sachin Tendulkar is the youngest-ever recipient of Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, while the 76-year-old star received country's second-highest civilian award Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

Big B's list of accolades also includes Padma Shri (1984) and Padma Bhushan (2001) and several Filmfare awards.

Highlights
  • Amitabh Bachchan was selected for this year's Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  • Sachin Tendulkar posted a congratulatory message on Twitter
  • Sachin Tendulkar used Amitabh Bachchan's famous dialogue from 1990 hit
