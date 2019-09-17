As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 69th birthday , wishes poured in from the cricketing fraternity. Team India captain Virat Kohli and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to wish the Prime Minister. "Wishing our honourable Prime Minister, @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. Wish you all the good health and success in your pursuit of taking our nation to greater heights," Kohli tweeted. "Happy Birthday Hon. PM @narendramodi ji. Your vision for a healthier and cleaner India is an inspiration for all. May you always be blessed with good health in life," Tendulkar tweeted.

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan also wished PM Modi on his birthday.

"Thank you for all your efforts towards making our country greater than ever, sir," Dhawan wrote in his birthday wish.

Cheteshwar Pujara wished the PM Modi "good health and great achievements" on the occasion.

"Happy birthday to our respected and honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, wishing you good health and great achievements in the years ahead," the batsman tweeted.

Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir also wished PM Modi on his birthday.

"We are proud of a Prime Minister who has given the same status to the Parliament as he has given to his mother and bows his head only in front of them," Gambhir tweeted in Hindi.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya also wished the Prime Minister on the special occasion.

PM Modi is on a visit to his home state Gujarat. The Prime Minister visited the Statue of Unity on Narmada river and is also visited the Sardar Sarovar Dam to kick off the "Namami Narmade" festival.