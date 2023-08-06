India legend Sachin Tendulkar is among the active cricket personalities on social media. He uses his accounts across the various platforms to keep his fans updated about his life. Tendulkar, who played for India from 1989 to 2013, is one of the most followed sportspersons across the globe. He too understands his responsibilities well and also uses the platform to make people aware about various things, guide them, and sometimes even shares videos and pictures of his cooking and other activities. On the occasion of Friendship Day on Sunday, Tendulkar took to Instagram to share an old picture of his with friends.

In the photo, a young Tendulkar could be seen posing with his friends in a huddle.

"Amid the hustle bustle, let's pause and celebrate Friendship! Today on #FriendshipDay, I remember my first bunch of friends from Sahitya Sahwas and those priceless memories which bring an instant smile to my face & I feel fortunate for being in touch with them even till this day," wrote Tendulkar on his post.

"Tag such friends of yours and let them know that they're special!" he added.

See the post here:

Tendulkar, known as one of the best batters to ever play the game, has several records to his name and he remains the highest scorer in international cricket till date. Tendulkar has registered 100 international centuries, which is the highest scored by any batter.

The cricket legend called time on his Test career after registering 15,921 runs, including 51 centuries in the longest format, most by any player.

When one talks about the ODIs, Tendulkar is at the top of the run-scoring charts with 18,426 runs, including 49 tons. Tendulkar had represented the country in six World Cups in his career that spanned almost 24 years. He was a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad.