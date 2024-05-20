When the 2024 T20 World Cup ends in June, it will mark the end of tenure for current coach Rahul Dravid. The BCCI has already advertised for interested candidates to apply for the top job, with the deadline being May 27. The tenure of the next coach will run till December 31, 2027. It effectively means that the coach will remain till the 2027 ODI World Cup. While there have been many names that are doing the rounds, some of the most prominent are Stephen Fleming, Ricky Ponting, Gautam Gambhir among others.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the BCCI top brass has already informally held discussion with Stephen Fleming. The New Zealander has been the coach of Chennai Super Kings for a long time and understands the Indian players and conditions well.

The report, However, also added that with the new coach requiring to be with the Indian cricket team for 10 months in a year, it is yet to be seen whether Fleming actually applies or not.

However, CSK have denied any such rumours and CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that there has been no such communication between Fleming and the franchise till now. "I have not heard anything like this. There has been no communication from Stephen Fleming to CSK either," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told Sports Now.

The Fleming-coached CSK's journey in the IPl 2024 is over. On Monday, CSK had an interesting post for their coach. "Every move with his guidance, Every roar with his inputs, Every step with his support, Our Gaffer!" the X post said.

Every move with his guidance,

Every roar with his inputs,

Every step with his support,

Our Gaffer! #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/lZMmfaMx3q — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 20, 2024

The required "qualifications, experience, knowledge and skills" for the top post are also interesting.

Advertisement

"Should have played minimum of 30 Test Matches or 50 ODI's; or Head Coach of a full member Test Playing Nation, for a minimum period of 2 years; or Head Coach of an Associate member /IPL Team or Equivalent International League/First Class Teams/ National A teams, for a minimum period of 3 years; or Should have BCCI Level 3 Certification or equivalent; and Should be below 60 years of age," a BCCI release stated.

Regarding remuneration, the BCCI says its "negotiable and will be commensurated with experience."

The 'operating environment' column is also interesting. It reads: "Must be willing to meet work expectations and pressures associated with handling marquee athletes."