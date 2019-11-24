 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Ambati Rayudu Urges Mohammad Azharuddin To Stay Away From "Seasoned Crooks", Clean Up Hyderabad Cricket

Updated: 24 November 2019 21:24 IST

Ambati Rayudu had tweeted about alleged corruption in the Hyderabad Cricket Association, after which Mohammad Azharuddin called him a "frustrated cricketer".

Ambati Rayudu Urges Mohammad Azharuddin To Stay Away From "Seasoned Crooks", Clean Up Hyderabad Cricket
Ambati Rayudu urged Mohammad Azharuddin to not make it personal. © AFP

India discard batsman Ambati Rayudu has appealed to Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President Mohammad Azharuddin to not get into a personal tussle with him and isolate himself from the "seasoned crooks." In a tweet on Saturday, Rayudu had urged Telangana's Industry and Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao to look into the alleged corruption in the HCA. When asked to respond to Rayudu's comments, Azharuddin was later quoted as saying that Rayudu was a "frustrated cricketer".

"Hi @azharflicks let's not make it personal. da issue is bigger dan us. we both knw wats goin on in hca. u hav a god given opportunity to clean up hyd cricket. i strongly urge u 2 isolate urself from da seasoned crooks. u wil b savin generations of future cricketers. (sic.)," Rayudu tweeted on Sunday.

Rayudu's earlier tweet had come a day after he took a break from playing first class cricket for Hyderabad.

"Hello sir @KTRTRS, I request u to plz look into nd address the rampant corruption prevailing in hca. Hw can hyderabad be great when it's cricket team is influenced by money and corrupt people who have numerous ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) cases against them which are being swept under the carpet," Rayudu had tweeted.

This was Rayudu's first tweet after his social media outburst after the 2019 World Cup squad selection when all-rounder Vijay Shankar was chosen over him.

Rayudu had retired midway through the World Cup, but reversed his decision later in August.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Ambati Thirupathi Rayudu Ambati Rayudu Mohammad Azharuddin Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ambati Rayudu had tweeted about alleged corruption in the HCA
  • Rayudu's earlier tweet had come a day after he took a break from cricket
  • Rayudu had retired midway through the World Cup
Related Articles
Ambati Rayudu Accuses Hyderabad Cricket Association Of Indulging In Corrupt Practices
Ambati Rayudu Accuses Hyderabad Cricket Association Of Indulging In Corrupt Practices
Vijay Shankar Trolled For Posting Body Transformation Picture On Social Media
Vijay Shankar Trolled For Posting Body Transformation Picture On Social Media
Ambati Rayudu Comes Out Of Retirement, Available For Shorter Formats
Ambati Rayudu Comes Out Of Retirement, Available For Shorter Formats
"No Bias": Chief Selector MSK Prasad Speaks On Ambati Rayudu
"No Bias": Chief Selector MSK Prasad Speaks On Ambati Rayudu's World Cup Omission
Ambati Rayudu
Ambati Rayudu's "3D Tweet" Was Timely, I Enjoyed It: Chief Selector MSK Prasad
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 18 November 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.