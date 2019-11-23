Ambati Rayudu Accuses Hyderabad Cricket Association Of Indulging In Corrupt Practices

Ambati Rayudu on Saturday accused the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) of indulging in corrupt practices and appealed to Telangana's Minister for Industry and Municipal Administration, KT Rama Rao to look into the matter. Rayudu alleged corruption in the HCA one day after taking a break for a few weeks from playing first-class cricket for Hyderabad. "Hello sir @KTRTRS, I request u to plz look into nd address the rampant corruption prevailing in hca. Hw can hyderabad be great when it's cricket team is influenced by money and corrupt people who have numerous ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) cases against them which are being swept under the carpet," Rayudu tweeted.

This was Rayudu's first tweet after his '3D glasses' tweet after the World Cup 2019 squad selection when all-rounder Vijay Shankar was chosen over him.

Rayudu had retired midway through the World Cup 2019 but took back his decision later in August.