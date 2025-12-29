Delhi vs Saurashtra Live Score Vijay Hazare Trophy: Delhi Eye Wickets After Skipper Pant Opts To Bowl
Delhi take on Saurashtra aiming to claim a third straight win in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Delhi vs Saurashtra Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Delhi take on Saurashtra aiming to claim a third straight win in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. The Rishabh Pant-led side beat Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat in their opening round of matches, with veteran batter Virat Kohli leading the charge. The 37-year-old former India captain was in sublime form in his first two appearances, amassing 208 runs at a brisk strike rate to reaffirm his status as one of the all-time greats in List A cricket. However, Kohli's participation in Monday's game in Alur is unlikely, as he has reportedly returned to Mumbai after confirming availability for only the first two matches. He is expected to feature in just one more game, against Railways on January 6, before the ODI series against New Zealand starting January 11. (Live Scorecard)
All eyes are on Bengaluru, as the Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2025/26 brings us to the magnificent KSCA Cricket Ground 2, Alur, where Delhi and Saurashtra are meeting in an interesting contest.