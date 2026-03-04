Pakistan cricket team players were reportedly fined PKR 5 million by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after they failed to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals. While there was no official announcement from the board, the decision faced a lot of criticism from both fans as well as ex-cricketers. Many former and current cricketers questioned the punishment and wondered what the PCB will achieve from imposing such a fine. Ignored Pakistan cricket team batter Ahmed Shehzad offered to pay the fines on behalf of the players but with a condition: the money needs to help the team get back on the right track.

“Mein de deta hoon 50 lakh fine. Agar mulk theek ho raha hai ya cricket theek ho rahi hai khuda ki kasam, mein de deta hoon. Saare players ki jagah mein de deta hoon. Jitno ko bhi fine karna hai – mein de deta hoon (I'll pay the PKR 50-lakh fine. If the country is improving or cricket is getting better because of it, I swear to God, I'll pay it. I'll pay on behalf of all the players. Fine whoever you want – I'll pay it.)," Shehzad said on Haarna Mana Hai.

“Will cricket really improve because of this? Will the country get back on the right track? Do the things that will actually fix cricket. We've already told you everything you need to do. Instead of doing these petty things – like fining someone because the performance wasn't good," he added.

Shahzad also criticised the level of ability in the current Pakistan side and said that they will keep getting fined if they fail to improve their standards.

“If someone deliberately underperformed, didn't sleep at night, or didn't follow the team plan, then it makes sense to fine them. But why fine them for losing? This is simply the level of ability these players have. How much will you keep penalising them for that? You'll have to keep fining them again and again," he said.