The World Cup 2027 will start in Africa in October. While more than a year remains until the mega event, the time for India to sort out their squad combination is now. There has already been a lot of debate over the opening combination, with Rohit Sharma in massive focus. However, more than the batting, India's bowling needs a relook. Without Jasprit Bumrah, India's bowling attack still looks weak. In the midst of this, India spin great Ravichandran Ashwin urged the BCCI selectors to 'communicate' with Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

"But where is Bhuvneshwar Kumar? He is a yes; I would communicate with him and get him to play all first-class tournaments, the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and everything. And get him in prime form before going to South Africa. I think we'll need him," Ashwin said on Cricinfo.

As the BCCI selectors and team management prepare their list of probables for next year's marquee event, Ashwin has shared his views on which players he thinks will make the cut, who fall into the 'maybe' category, and those who certainly will not. For the former spinner, there was no place for Rishabh Pant, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, or a number of other superstar players.

This is how he ranked the players:

Yes: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Maybe: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.

No: Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Shivam Dube, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar.

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