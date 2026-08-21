Australian great Mike Hussey could face his own country in the Ashes after saying Friday he was open to joining England as their Test batting coach. Hussey has had an informal approach from England's new red-ball coach Stephen Fleming, the duo having spent 15 years as team-mates and then coaches at Indian Premier League side Chennai Super Kings. "We obviously get on really well and work a lot together," former Test stalwart Hussey told Fox Sports, where he is employed as a commentator. "So it was just a bit of a passing comment, really saying, 'Look, what do you reckon? Would you think about being the batting coach?'"

Hussey, known as "Mr Cricket" for his technical expertise, has just returned home after coaching Welsh Fire in The Hundred and said he had not given it proper consideration yet.

"To be honest I have not been able to give it any thought whatsoever," he said.

"Would I? I mean, I wouldn't say never to anything really. I just love the coaching side of the game, and just to be able to work with different players."

Should Hussey accept, it could see him plotting the downfall of Australia with Fleming when they tour England for the Ashes series next year.

Hussey admitted it would "feel a bit weird".

"I have worked with England once before at the T20 World Cup (in 2022), and I must admit it did feel very weird pulling on that training shirt for the first time," he said.

"But once you get in the nets and you start working with players, you sort of almost forget what shirt you've got on.

"So, look, I haven't fully considered anything at this stage. I'm sort of just trying to take a bit of a break from it all at the moment and will give it some thought in due course."

Fleming was appointed coach in late July following the sacking of fellow New Zealander Brendon McCullum, who remains in charge of England's white-ball teams.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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