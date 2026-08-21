Bangladesh coach Phil Simmons has warned his players that Australia will come at them "harder" in the second Test at Mackay on Saturday after his side's shock win in the opening match. Visitors Bangladesh stunned the world's top-ranked team in Darwin last week by nine wickets for what captain Najmul Hossain Shanto called the biggest win in the nation's history. Veteran coach Simmons, who has also been in charge of Ireland, Zimbabwe, the West Indies (twice) and Afghanistan, agreed it was a huge achievement. But he cautioned his players not to get carried away in the second Test.

"The only thing I had to say to them is that Australia is going to come harder," the Trinidadian former all-rounder told reporters late Thursday.

"So we have to either keep that level of performance or get a little bit better.

"Even if we get one percent better in some areas, then we will have to make sure that that's there.

"But we know that they are going to change their game. They are going to come harder at us."

The upset in Darwin came despite Bangladesh missing injured pace spearheads Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam.

Rana remains unavailable but left-arm quick Shoriful has declared himself fit to return.

Simmons said he was unsure whether to change a winning team, but it was a good dilemma to have.

"He (Shoriful) offers something different, but again, we just won a Test match, so I am one who hardly likes to change winning XIs," Simmons said.

"So it is a possibility but I can't really say until we sit down and decide what we want to do.

"I'm impressed with all the bowlers because I think everybody bowled to what we spoke about (in Darwin)," he added.

"When you get them on this stage, you try and be consistent in areas that will test them, and it worked this time.

"Another day it might not work, but as long as we stick to what we've planned and we make sure that they're under pressure all the time is what we ask for."

Spinner Taijul Islam or seamer Ebadot Hossain loom as the most likely players to make way if Shoriful forces his way back in.

Australia are set to make at least one change with under-performing opener Jake Weatherald axed and Matt Renshaw called up to their 13-man squad.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain's Royal Family Welcomes World Cup Champions To Zarzuela Palace