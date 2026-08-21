Former Indian cricket team fast bowler Dodda Ganesh mocked South Africa great AB de Villiers for his recent comments on Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. De Villiers said that in his opinion, Kohli was better than Tendulkar when it came to seam-friendly overseas conditions. The former South Africa batter went on to suggest that Tendulkar was a pioneer for subcontinent batters but Kohli surpassed him. "I think of someone like Sachin Tendulkar way back, who started that trend for India. Yet, he wasn't as strong as someone like Virat Kohli, who was even better. But Sachin was the first guy to show that as a subcontinent batter, you can do well in bouncy and seaming conditions. Virat took that forward and raised the bar," he said.

Ganesh did not agree with the comment from De Villiers and came up with a cheeky comment on social media.

"Pass on the weed, brother," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Pass on the weed, brother. https://t.co/3XOy6o6x9t — Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) August 20, 2026

Earlier, De Villiers pointed out that Kohli and Tendulkar's success away from home has inspired the current crop of Indian players, including KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal, to raise their game on overseas tours.

"Because of that, there are quite a few players now like [KL] Rahul and [Devdutt] Padikkal, who have started to up that trend and follow in the footsteps of a Virat and a Sachin," he added.

De Villiers also suggested that Rahul still has room for improvement in terms of his returns away from home, despite showcasing the technique required to succeed in challenging conditions.

"KL is a guy with a sound technique and is a big asset in that Indian lineup. But he averages only 34 away from home. So you'll expect more and that is one area where he has to work on. He has to get bigger scores once he gets in and not just get a 100 but make it a 180 because that first-ball duck and getting out to the newish ball is always around the corner. So for him, the name of the game will be to make the big scores even bigger," said

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