As the Indian cricket team struggled to put runs on the board on the tricky South African conditions, fans and some former cricketers recalled Ajinkya Rahane's heroics in the Rainbow Nation. As Rahane's fans keep their hopes of seeing the veteran batter making a Test comeback alive, it was strange to see him not making Mumbai's playing XI for the Ranji Trophy match against Bihar. The veteran batter, however, has now revealed that his absence was due to a small injury concern.

"I have a great passion for playing, and that's why I came to Patna. I never back down from playing. However, during a practice session, I suffered a minor injury in my neck. That's why I am not playing this match. But I will definitely play in the upcoming Ranji matches," Rahane was quoted as saying by India Today.

Fans turned up in huge numbers in Patna for the Bihar vs Mumbai match, leaving players like Rahane mesmerised.

"It's not like they were only supporting Bihar," said Rahane. "They are supporting the Mumbai team along with the Bihar team."

Earlier, Rahane posted a video of him batting in the nets, gearing up for the Ranji Trophy campaign with Mumbai. With the Indian team for the England series not yet announced, Rahane, along with Cheteshwar Pujara, remain in the fray for a recall. However, the latter has a bigger chance of being called up, courtesy of his double ton in the recent Ranji Trophy match.

Pujara and Rahane are two of the finest batters India have had in the Test format. But, the selection committee are looking to find their long-term replacements in the longest format of the game. The likes of Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, etc. are being backed for the future but they are yet to cement thier spots in the team.