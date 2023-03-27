Star India batter Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the fittest sportspersons in the current times. Known for his classic batting style, the 34-year-old cricketer is an inspiration for a lot of fans out in the world. Over the years, Kohli has tremendously worked on his physique and shown rigorous discipline towards his diet. However, things were not always like this as the Delhi-born Kohli admitted that he has enjoyed every bit of his youth and was a big-time foodie. He also revealed that before shifting his focus to fitness, he used to be a party animal and also spilled beans about some of his old habits.

On the red carpet of Indian Sports Honours, Kohli along with his wife Anushka Sharma engaged in an interesting rapid-fire round. The couple was asked, "Who is more likely to steal the dance floor?" To which, Anushka pointed towards Kohli.

Kohli was left startled by Anushka's answer and asked, "Me"? "Steal the dance floor?" replied Anushka.

The former India skipper then narrated an interesting tale from his old days. "I don't drink anymore but back in the day, party mein ghus ke agar do drink ho gayi toh, phir yes (If I had two drinks after going to a party, then yes [most likely to steal the dance floor). Take over matlab to a point where people don't want me there. I don't care then, do-teen drink ke baad (after two-three drinks). Not anymore, back in the day yes," he said."

Kohli is currently in Bengaluru as his team Royal Challengers Bangalore is gearing up for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The franchise on Sunday conducted the RCB Unbox event, where they launched their new jersey for IPL 2023.

During the event, former RCB stars Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers were inducted into the RCB Hall of Fame and their respective jerseys were retired.

Talking about IPL 2023, RCB will be opening their campaign against Mumbai Indians on April 2 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.