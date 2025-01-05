Veteran cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has defended pacer Jasprit Bumrah after the Indian team vice-captain was accused of ball-tampering during the recently-concluded Sydney Test against Australia. Bumrah did not bowl a single over after suffering spasms to his back on Day 2. As a result, Australia chased down 162 to win the match by six wickets, clinching the series 3-1. However, Bumrah was accused of altering the conditions of the ball during the first innings. In a viral video, Bumrah was removing and re-wearing his shoes, when a suspicious object fell out of the spikes.

Rival fans were quick to jump on his case and urged the ICC to launch an investigation over Bumrah, who ended the series as the leading wicket-taker with 32 scalps to his name.

Reacting to the viral video, Ashwin laughed off the accusations and revealed that the "suspicious" object was nothing but a "finger protection pad".

That's a finger protection padhttps://t.co/5SMzNCGI8N — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) January 5, 2025

Indian cricket fans and pundits heaped praise on stand-in Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday, but questioned the future of several veteran players after their team lost 3-1 to Australia in a gripping five-Test series.

Star quick bowler Bumrah offered something for India to celebrate in an otherwise gloomy assessment of the team's performance following their six-wicket defeat in the final Test in Sydney.

Standing in as skipper in the final Test, he finished the tour with 32 wickets at an average of 13.06, and was named Man of the Series.

Bumrah suffered a back niggle on Saturday and went for scans, and was ultimately forced to watch from the sidelines.

The big two, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, were also criticised for their poor return with the bat.

Rohit, who has averaged just 10.9 runs in his last eight Tests, stood down -- or was dropped -- for the final match because of his form.

For Kohli, apart from an unbeaten century in Perth, he was out every other time caught after edging to the wicketkeeper or slips.

(With AFP Inputs)