Yuvraj Singh, for most kids growing up in the 2000s, was an absolute beast when it came to taking on the bowlers. His six sixes against Stuart Broad in a T20 World Cup match is just one example of his prowess. On countless occasions, Yuvraj showed elegance and ease in hitting sixes unlike any other. Now, former Indian cricket team batting coach Sanjay Bangar has named another player "who can do it with such ease on a consistent basis". He is not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or even Rinku Singh (whose five sixes off Yash Dhull in an IPL match took his career to another level). It is Sanju Samson.

"Glad to see the kind of success that he has been blessed with currently. He has been there for a long time. It's just that he has got the right opportunities and a good run of opportunities because every batter, if he is playing three or four matches in a row, that frees him a little bit," Sanjay Bangar said on Star Sports.

"Batting up the order, he doesn't really have to worry about the situation. The field is up and he is a six-hitter. He can hit sixes with ease. After Yuvraj Singh, if there is one batter who can do it with such ease on a consistent basis, it has to be Sanju Samson. So just to see him firing on all cylinders is a treat to watch."

Sanju Samson has been named in the India vs England T20I series. He is being seen as the top wicket-keeper with Rishabh Pant missing. Recently, Sanju Samson had a bumper T20I tour of South Africa with two centuries.

If coach Gautam Gambhir still has his say in selection matters like he did till the disastrous Australia tour, then Samson, one of his personal favourites, will surely make the cut for the Champions Trophy, according to news agency PTI.

India will play all their Champions Trophy games in Dubai, starting with the clash against Bangladesh on February 20. This was after the team refused to travel to original hosts Pakistan citing security concerns.