Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup 2023, Live Updates:Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bowl against Sri Lanka in their ODI World Cup 2023 match on Monday in Pune. Emboldened by back-to-back wins, a tenacious Sri Lanka will have to tide over the injury-enforced absence of lead pacer Lahiru Kumara, who was ruled out on Sunday with a left thigh muscle injury which he suffered during a training session. Pacer Dushmantha Chameera has come in as his replacement. (Live Scorecard| Points Table)
Match 30, ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023, Oct 30, 2023
Play In Progress
AFG
SL
2/0 (0.4)
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3
% chance to win
SL 56%
AFG 44%
Batsman
Pathum Nissanka
1* (2)
Dimuth Karunaratne
1 (2)
Bowler
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
2/0 (0.4)
Topics mentioned in this article
AFG vs SL, ODI WC 2023, Live Updates
1 run.
Right on target!
Done with the pre-match formalities! Afghanistan players are in a huddle and now they spread out to take their respective field positions. Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne are the two openers for Sri Lanka.
We are moments away from the start of the match but before that the players from both teams walk out and line up for their respective national anthems. It will be Sri Lanka's first followed by the national anthem of Afghanistan.
The Sri Lankan skipper, Kusal Mendis says he would have batted first anyway, the pitch looks good, and they would like to put a huge target on board and put a bit of pressure on the opposition. Adds that Sri Lanka's last two matches were really good and wishes for this one to be similar as well. He confirms that Dushmantha Chameera will play and informs that Dimuth Karunaratne replaces Kusal Perera at the top of the order.
Hashmatullah Shahidi, the captain of Afghanistan says that they will bowl first. Adds that there will be dew later on and that is why they want to chase. Tells that they have played good cricket and will look to continue that. Says that they are focusing on just this match at this moment and don't want to think much ahead. Ends by saying that looking at the conditions Noor Ahmad has been rested and Fazalhaq Farooqi is back in the side.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne (In for Kusal Perera), Kusal Mendis (C/WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera (In for Lahiru Kumara), Dilshan Madushanka.
Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi (In for Noor Ahmad).
TOSS - Up goes the flip of the coin and it lands in favor of Afghanistan and they will BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Simon Doull is pitchside. He says that it is 67m on the leg side for right handers and 61m on the other side. Aaron Finch joins him and says that there won't be much spin and we can expect a lot of runs on it. Tells that there might be some dew later but initially it will be a bit slow and good for batting.
Rashid Khan is all set to play his 100th ODI and what a crucial one this could turn out to be! Can the spin maestro lead his nation to a memorable win? We will have to wait and watch.
Afghanistan, on the other hand, are coming into this clash after an inspirational victory over Pakistan. Their openers have been in terrific form with Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran both scoring good runs while Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rahmat Shah provide good stability in the middle order. They will be relying on the spin trio of Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman who are surely enjoying these conditions. They suffered heartbreak against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 and will want to avenge that loss. It is tough to predict a winner as both teams look evenly matched and the side that handles pressure better will come out on top here. Stay tuned for toss and other updates.
Sri Lanka put on a stellar show against defending champions England to brush them aside. Their bowling was amazing with Lahiru Kumara being the architect but he is unfortunately ruled out of the tournament and Dushmantha Chameera has replaced him who has a lot of experience. The inclusion of Angelo Mathews helped them a lot as well while Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis are in good form with the bat as well. However, the most impressive has been Sadeera Samarawickrama who holds their middle order and the spin mystery of Maheesh Theekshana will also be crucial in this game. Dilshan Madushanka has also done well with the new ball and they will be hoping that he continues to make the ball talk and they repeat the heroics of the Asia Cup 2023.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of match number 30 of the 2023 World Cup between two Asian rivals Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. These two sides have put on some spirited performances in this World Cup and both have two wins so far and will be eager to get another one here to keep their campaigns alive at least till their next games.
... MATCH DAY ...
Match number 30 of the 2023 World Cup is upon us and it will be Afghanistan taking on Sri Lanka at the MCA Stadium in Pune in what will be a very crucial encounter. Both teams have played five matches thus far, winning 2 and losing 3 but both sides come into this contest on the back of stellar wins. Afghanistan have been knocking on the door for quite a while now and have shown their prowess in the T20 format but after a winless 2019 World Cup campaign, they have now racked up a couple of big wins, none so bigger than their demolition of neighbors and cricket powerhouse Pakistan in the last game. Chasing a score of 280 plus, they lost just a couple of wickets with the top 4 all contributing to the win. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran are a lethal pair and once these two get going, Afghanistan seem to have a pretty easy game but the form of skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi has been a big positive as well. The bowling is well-rounded with the likes of Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan providing variety and wicket-taking ability as well but the addition of Noor Ahmad against Pakistan was a masterstroke as he picked up three wickets and all that experience playing in the Pakistan Super League seemed to have paid dividends. Sri Lanka on the other hand had a really tough start to the tournament and were involved in a couple of high-scoring losses and given their injury list, they seemed to have no chance going forward. But a couple of wins, including a rout of England in their previous game has certainly galvanized them. The top order has fired pretty consistently with Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis Kusal Perera all playing useful knocks and then the stability provided by Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka gives them that added advantage over their opponents. The bowling has been a concern in general but Dilshan Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara have stepped up at the right time with Maheesh Theekshana doing a fine overall job. Two sides that know each other really well and for both, a win will see them really challenge for that semi-final berth but a loss could all but end their campaign. Which underdog team will make the maximum impact and get that crucial win? We shall find out.