The fans went hard on Pakisan's start batter Babar Azam after he failed to perform for his side during the second ODI match against New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton. Chasing 293 runs against the Blackcaps, Pakistan lost their opening wicket in the form of Abdullah Shafique for just 6 runs on the board. This is when Babar arrived at the crease but his innings too could not last long. New Zealand's right-arm pacer Jacob Duffy dismissed Babar for the latter's individual score of 1 off 3 balls. It was a back of a length delivery from Duffy that square up Babar and ended up taking the outside edge of his bat to slip.

Reacting to Babar's batting failure, the fans heavily criticised him on social media. Check out some of the reactions here -

#BabarAzam missed the great century by just 99 runs. Babar was playing so good. It was just a great batmanship by king Babar #PAKvsNZ #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/SAwEMxylYm — Observer (@Mike8sttvMike) April 2, 2025

#Babar ##King Azam again misses out on a #century



This time by 99 runs — Mubasher Lucman (@mubasherlucman) April 2, 2025

@ImTanveerA Sahab.

Pakistan lost without babar Azam, and now are losing even with Babar azam in the team.

Why were you shouting wild on youngsters in the T20i series and now silent. #NZvsPAK #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/tXmFsPD8xd — Cricket stan (@Cricobserver21) April 2, 2025

Babar azam is the real problem of pakistan — prabhaas (@p_prabhaas) April 2, 2025

Yeah it's loading 0 to 1

Babar azam 4ball 1run pe out — Waleed (@Waleed515753221) April 2, 2025

Talking about the game, Mitch Hay's rollicking 99 not out backed by some feisty seam bowling steered New Zealand to an 84-run win over Pakistan on Wednesday to take an unbeatable lead in their one-day international series.

New Zealand made 292-8 and bowled Pakistan out for 208 in the 42nd over in Hamilton in the second of three ODIs.

Hay's lusty hitting snapped a mid-innings slump by the hosts as he raced to a career-best score which included 22 off the final over by Mohammad Wasim.

The wicketkeeper-batsman smacked seven fours and as many sixes in his 78-ball innings after going into the middle with New Zealand struggling at 132-5 in the 27th over.

In reply Pakistan were in early trouble when Will O'Rourke had Abdullah Shafique (one) caught at first slip in the third over and in the following over Babar Azam (one) was caught at second slip off Jacob Duffy.

Duffy struck again in his next over with the wicket of Imam-ul-Haq. Pakistan were 9-3 in the sixth over when New Zealand at the same stage were 50-0.

Ben Sears entered the attack and took two wickets in his first over, removing Salman Agha for nine and Mohammad Rizwan for five.

A combination of poor shot selection and some lively seam bowling reduced Pakistan to 32-5 after 12 overs.

Tayyab Tahir (13) and Faheem Ashraf put on 33 for the sixth wicket and when Haris Rauf retired hurt on three, his concussion replacement Naseem Shah put on 60 with Ashraf.

Both posted maiden 50s with Ashraf scoring 73 off 80 deliveries and Naseem making 51 from 44.

Sears took 5-59 for New Zealand.

Rizwan won the toss and opted to bowl with overcast skies and a green-tinged wicket favouring the bowlers.

Novice Black Cap openers Nick Kelly and Rhys Mariu took control early.

They put on 54 before Kelly, in only his second international, was caught behind for a hard-hitting 31 which included four fours and two sixes.

Debutant Mariu followed soon after for 18 off 25 when a leading edge lobbed up to Azam at mid-off in Wasim's opening over.

Wasim and Rauf slowed the scoring and it took Henry Nicholls and Daryl Mitchell until the 16th over to get New Zealand to the 100 mark.

The introduction of spin brought Mitchell's innings to a halt for 18, stumped by Rizwan when beaten in the air by Sufyan Moqim. Nicholls went for 22 in the following over.

Michael Bracewell and Muhammad Abbas added only 30 runs in the next 10 overs when Bracewell was caught behind off Wasim for 17.

Pakistan-born Abbas and Hay set about restoring the innings with a patient 77-run partnership until Abbas went for 41.

Moqim was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers with 2-33 while Wasim took 2-78.

The third and final match is at Mount Maunganui on Friday.

(With AFP Inputs)