Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023, Live Updates:Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne have provided Sri Lanka with a good start against Afghanistan. Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat against Afghanistan in their Asia Cup 2023 match on Tuesday in Lahore. Afghanistan not only find themselves in a must-win situation after the loss to Bangladesh but they also need a victory with a massive margin to finish in the top two of Group B. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will hope that their top-order fires after the failure against Bangladesh. (Live Scorecard)

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana