Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023, Live Updates:Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne have provided Sri Lanka with a good start against Afghanistan. Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat against Afghanistan in their Asia Cup 2023 match on Tuesday in Lahore. Afghanistan not only find themselves in a must-win situation after the loss to Bangladesh but they also need a victory with a massive margin to finish in the top two of Group B. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will hope that their top-order fires after the failure against Bangladesh. (Live Scorecard)
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana
AFG vs SL, Asia Cup 2023, Live Updates
No run.
A single to end again! On middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
Angled into the pads, Dimuth Karunaratne goes back and works it through square leg for one.
Back of a length and on off, this is worked to mid-wicket.
Shorter and around off, this is pushed to cover again.
On middle, kept out.
Flatter and on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
FOUR! Third in the over! This is wide outside off, a lot of width on offer and this is hammered past point. No chance of stopping that.
Around off, defended.
FOUR! Second boundary in the over! Runs continue to leak! On the pads, this is worked fine on the leg side and this one races away to the fence.
Shjorter and around off, this is pushed towards cover.
Back of a length now and on off, defended again.
FOUR! Another lovely stroke! There is absolutely nothing in the wicket so far for the bowler. This is full and outside off, Pathum Nissanka leans into it and drives it wonderfully through covers. This one races away to the fence.
FOUR! Glorious! This is a wonderful stroke! Fuller and on off, Dimuth Karunaratne leans into it and creams it through wide mid off. This one races away to the fence. He is dealing in boundaries.
Shorter and on middle, Pathum Nissanka goes back and pushes it down to long on for one.
On off, this is pushed wide of mid off for one more.
On off, this is eased down to long off for one.
Shorter and on off, this is pulled through square leg for two.
Angled into the pads, this is flicked to mid-wicket.
On middle, this is nudged around the corner for no runs. A good comeback from Fazalhaq Farooqi after an expensive first over.