Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I Live Updates: Rashid Khan And Co. Eye Series Win, Pakistan Aim To Bounce Back
Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I Live Updates: Leading the three-match T20I series 1-0, Afghanistan will face Pakistan in the second T20I at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The Rashid Khan-led side will be eyeing a series win, while Shadab Khan and Co. will aim to bounce back. Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi guided Afghanistan to a six-wicket win over a new-look Pakistan in the first match. Nabi took 2 for 12 and was ably assisted by Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2 for 9) and pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi (2 for 13) to restrict Pakistan to 92 for 9 in 20 overs after they won the toss and batted at the same venue. Nabi then kept his cool with a cautious run-a-ball 38 not out and added 53 for the unbroken fifth wicket with Najibullah Zadran (17 not out) to help Afghanistan overhaul the target in 17.5 overs. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Pakistan, on the other hand, could not show any application with the bat on a difficult pitch. They would be hoping for a better performance in this game. Pakistan does have a young team, and it is a good opportunity for youngsters to show their potential when their team is under pressure. Can they level the series? Or will Rashid Khan and his boys seal the series? Let's find out. Toss and team news to follow shortly...
Hello and a warm welcome to the second T20I of this three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The first game turned out to be in the favor of Afghanistan, as their bowlers put up a great show to restrict Pakistan to a below-par total. Their batters did a good job of chasing it with ease and getting a lead in the series. They would be high on confidence and would look to seal this series now.
After a convincing victory in the first T20I of this three-match series, Afghanistan would be looking to put up a show similar to the first game. Afghanistan won the first match quite comfortably as the inexperienced squad of Pakistan could not handle the lethal bowling attack of Afghanistan. The hosts could only manage to post a total of 92 runs after their quota of overs. Rashid Khan was fantastic with his bowling changes and field settings and looked better prepared to lead the unit than before. Pakistan, on the contrary, were poor with the bat as no player stood up to take responsibility in the absence of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. However, Pakistan's bowling was impressive and troubled the Afghan batters even in such a low-scoring affair, the flop show with the bat haunted them. Afghanistan would be stepping into this game looking to seal the series and win the first-ever bilateral T20I series between the two nations whereas Pakistan would want to bounce back and prove that their bench strength is capable of delivering the goods. With both sides looking for a performance of significance, this game promises to be a thriller. Expect a fiercely contested battle on a surface which could again favour the bowlers.