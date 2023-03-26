Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I Live Updates: Leading the three-match T20I series 1-0, Afghanistan will face Pakistan in the second T20I at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The Rashid Khan-led side will be eyeing a series win, while Shadab Khan and Co. will aim to bounce back. Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi guided Afghanistan to a six-wicket win over a new-look Pakistan in the first match. Nabi took 2 for 12 and was ably assisted by Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2 for 9) and pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi (2 for 13) to restrict Pakistan to 92 for 9 in 20 overs after they won the toss and batted at the same venue. Nabi then kept his cool with a cautious run-a-ball 38 not out and added 53 for the unbroken fifth wicket with Najibullah Zadran (17 not out) to help Afghanistan overhaul the target in 17.5 overs. (LIVE SCORECARD)