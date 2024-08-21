Legendary Australian wicket-keeper batsman Adam Gilchrist has named India great Mahendra Singh Dhoni among the three greatest wicket-keeper batsmen. However, Gilchrist mentioned one other name before he got to Dhoni. Gilchrist, who is one of cricket's greatest wicket-keeper batsmen himself, chose the name of fellow Australia great Rodney Marsh before MS Dhoni. Terming Marsh his idol, Gilchrist stated that he was his role model. The 2003 and 2007 World Cup winner appreciated Dhoni's calmness and composure, and rounded off his Top 3 with Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara.

"Rodney Marsh, he was my idol. That's who I wanted to be. MS Dhoni, I like his coolness. He did it in his way, always calm. And Kumar Sangakkara. He was so classy in everything he did, batting high up the order and with his keeping skills," said Gilchrist, speaking to The Times of India.

Marsh played 96 Tests for Australia between 1970 and 1984.

Gilchrist backed Australia to win back the Border-Gavaskar Trophy when India tour Australia later in 2024. India have won the last two Test series between the two nations in Australia, and will be aiming for an unprecedented hattrick. However, whilst Gilchrist did side with his own country, he admitted that it would be a close affair that is likely to go down to the wire. India have won the last four Border-Gavaskar Trophies, all by a margin of 2-1.

"Onus is on Australia to prove they are the dominant force at home. India know how to go away and win overseas," said Gilchrist, speaking to The Times of India.

Having never beaten Australia in Australia up to a point, India have now won two series down under in succession. This time around, Gilchrist said it is too close to call.

"Naturally, I'm going to say Australia, hope they get there. But it's too close to call. It will be a close tussle," Gilchrist said.