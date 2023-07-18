The 2011 World Cup was memorable one for the Indian cricket team and its millions of fans. Pacer Munaf Patel was an important member of that team. He was India's third-highest wicket-taker with 11 scalps after Zaheer Khan (21) and Yuvraj Singh (15). On Tuesday, Ashwin posted a video from his Twitter showing a kid bowling to his peers. The action of the kid impressed the pacer and he even found similarities with Afghanistan star Rashid Khan.

"Kya talent he is bachhe main, Gajab Bowling karta he, action is quite similar with @rashidkhan_19 (The kid is a greta taent. Marvelous bowling. His action is quite similar to Rashid Khan)," Munaf Patel tweeted.

Kya talent he is bachhe main, Gajab Bowling karta he, action is quite similar with @rashidkhan_19 . pic.twitter.com/LEVPVYgIWV — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) July 18, 2023

While it is not clear when and where the video was taken, one social media user claimed that it is a very old video from Bangladesh.

Since the 2011 ODI World Cup, India have not been able to win the World Cup. This year India is again hosting the marquee event, for the first time after 2011.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), announced the schedule for the ODI World Cup 2023 in an event in Mumbai last month. As per the schedule, the tournament will begin on October 5 in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The India vs Pakistan matche, which will be a close followed affair, has been scheduled to be held on October 15 in Ahmedabad too.

The Indian cricket team will begin its campaign against Australia on October 08 in Chennai. The final of the tournament will be held in Ahmedabad on November 19.