In a recent question and answer session on Twitter, Sachin Tendulkar has revealed what he told Virat Kohli when he was walking back to pavilion after being dismissed in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium. Notably, Kohli came in to bat at the fourth spot after the opening batter Sachin lost his wicket. While the camera showed that Sachin was telling something to new batter Virat when the latter was stepping in, nobody could really know what were the words spoken by the legendary batter.

Sachin, who got out in the 7th over, has now revealed that he had alerted Kohli about the swing on bowling.

During the question and answer session, a fan shared the photograph and asked Sachin what he was telling to Virat. "Ab bhi ball thoda swing ho raha hai! (The ball is still swinging)," said Sachin in reply.

It has been 12 years since MS Dhoni-led Team India won the 2011 ODI World Cup, beating Sri Lanka in the final. Dhoni, who hadn't been in the best of form throughout the tournament, stepped up and delivered on the occasion that most mattered, scoring an unbeaten 91-run knock to take the team over the line, ending a 28-year-long wait for an ICC trophy.

Another player that was also in the focus during the tournament was none other than batting legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin was India's top run-scorer in the tournament with 482 runs to his name across 9 games. In the overall list, he was at the second spot being only behind Tillakaratne Dilshan. While the right-handed batter played crucial knocks in quarter-final and semi-final matches, he failed to spread his magic in the final as he was dismissed for 18 runs.