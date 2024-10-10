Pakistan stare at another crushing defeat, with England now in the driving seat in the Multan Test. Despite scoring a mammoth 556 in the first innings, Pakistan still have a mountain to climb after England piled 823/7d to take a huge lead in the first innings. Harry Brook and Joe Root put on 454, the highest partnership for the 4th wicket in the history of Test cricket. Brook (317) and Root (262) enjoyed a run-feast on a flat Multan stadium pitch, both knocking career-best scores.

On the other hand, the Pakistan bowlers scripted an unwanted record after Brook and Root scripted the fourth biggest partnership in Test cricket.

For the first time in 20 years and only for the second time in the 147-year rich history of Test cricket, as many as six bowlers conceded more than 100 runs in an inning.

The sextet of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Aamer Jamal, Saim Ayub, Abrar Ali and Salman Ali Agha has now joined former Zimbabwe stars Douglas Hondo, Tinashe Panyangara, Tawanda Mupariwa, Elton Chigumbura and Stuart Matsikenyeri and Mluleki Nkala, who all conceded 100 or more in the Bulawayo Test against Sri Lanka in 2004.

Meanwhile, England resumed on 492-3 on Day 4 and looked for quick runs, which Root and Brook provided despite Pakistan's defensive leg-side bowling, adding 166 runs in 29 overs in the session.

Root's previous best of 254 was also against Pakistan at Manchester in 2016.

Brook was equally dominant, hitting 20 boundaries and a six in his maiden Test double hundred, which came off just 245 balls.

Advertisement

His previous best was 186, scored against New Zealand at Wellington last year.

Pakistan's only chance came in the first hour when Root, on 186, failed to keep down a pull shot off Shah but Babar Azam shelled the regulation chance at mid-wicket.

Root took full advantage and with a single off spinner Agha Salman completed his sixth Test double-century, which came in 517 minutes off 305 balls.

Pakistan were without frontline spinner Abrar Ahmed who suffered a fever and did not take the field on Thursday.

Advertisement

(With AFP Inputs)