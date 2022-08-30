After winning a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games, India women's cricket team is ready to carry forward the momentum and keep producing good results. India will next face England in three T20Is and three ODIs. The first T20I will be played on September 10 at the Riverside Ground and ahead of the series, opening batter Smriti Mandhana talked about how the year 2022 was really good for the women's team.

“The year 2022 has been good for the women's cricket team, and we are expecting to continue this momentum with the upcoming India tour of England. We are elated after winning the silver medal in the Commonwealth Games, we will look to replicating our success in the upcoming series as well," said Mandhana in an official release.

The Indian team will continue to rely on their star players, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana and Jhulan Goswam, among others to cruise towards a successful series.

On the other side, the English team will look to bounce back from their defeat against Team India in the Commonwealth Games with the help of Natalie Sciver, Sophie Ecclestone, and Katherine Brunt, among others.

The much-anticipated series will once again test the Indian women's team who will look to beat Team England on their home turf. The entire India's tour of England would be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Promoted

India's T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Sabbineni Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (WK), K.P. Navgire

India's ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Sabbineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami, Jemimah Rodrigues