South Africa Captain Faf Du Plessis Banks On Amol Muzumdar's "Local Knowledge" Ahead Of India Tests

Updated: 01 October 2019 18:03 IST

Mumbai veteran Amol Muzumdar was called up by South Africa as batting coach for the tour of India and they are expecting some vital tips from him.

South Africa Captain Faf Du Plessis Banks On Amol Muzumdar
Faf du Plessis had scored just 60 runs in seven innings in India in 2015. © AFP

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis believes that the "local knowledge" possessed by Amol Muzumdar, the Indian batting coach in the visiting side, will be helpful when his team takes on India in the first Test of the three-match series in Vizag on Thursday. "It is a different language, different mindset and it is really refreshing to have someone with local knowledge. He has been with us for a short time and we already have had some good conversations," Faf du Plessis said on the eve of the first Test.

South Africa are touring India for Tests after four years, with memories of a 0-3 loss in the four-match series.

Du Plessis, who is among five current Test squad members that had toured in 2015, had himself struggled with the willow. He had scored just 60 runs in seven innings in India.

"What Test cricket in general does to you is if there is a flaw in your game, it exposes it. Obviously last time we came here as a batting unit and personally myself found it difficult in tough conditions. The fact is that I needed to get better from a defensive and technical point of view to adapt to play in tough conditions," Du Plessis said.

Kagiso Rabada, Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma and Vernon Philander are the other four players from the current team who had toured India in 2015.

"It was tough for everyone, but it was huge value for me. After that I started playing spin better. So I think all players have to go through tough times to make them better and understand where their potential weaknesses are. And then either you can disappear or come back stronger," the South African captain explained.

With the three-match series, South Africa will begin their campaign in the ICC Test Championship.

India are currently on the top of the points table in the ICC Test Championship, thanks to a 2-0 clean sweep against the West Indies.

(With PTI inputs)

