The recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia was no less than a nightmare for Team India. Despite winning the opening Test by a whopping total of 295 runs, the visitors lost the five-match series 1-3. With this loss, Team India also failed to reach the World Test Championship final as Australia and South Africa will be playing the match to clinch the ICC title. Despite being on the losing side, India also had a big positive like Nitish Kumar Reddy, who slammed a century on his debut tour.

Reddy impressed everyone with his brilliant century in the fourth Test in Melbourne. The entire country, including the likes of Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar, celebrated Reddy's ton.

As the series has now concluded, the 21-year-old all-rounder visited the holy place of Tirupati temple and shared some glimpses.

Taking to his Instagram, Reddy shared a video on his story, where he showed his devotion by climbing the stairs of Tirupati temple on his knees.

Nitish Kumar Reddy climbing stairs of Tirupati after scoring ton in his debut series. The peace is in the feet of Govinda pic.twitter.com/23xKmNOpaC — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) January 13, 2025

Earlier, Reddy received a hero's welcome on arrival at the airport in his hometown Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

After exiting the Visakhapatnam airport, Nitish received a big yellow garland from excited fans and yellow petals were showered on him amidst cameras trying to capture the best view.

Nitish, who resides in Gajwuaka in Visakhapatnam, then sat in the front seat of an open jeep, with his father Mutyalu behind in the vehicle and fans standing nearby to have a glimpse of the all-rounder.

In five matches, Nitish scored 298 runs at an average of 37.25, making him India's second-highest run-getter in the series. His knock of 114 - a maiden Test century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground - was the standout moment of the tour, especially with it coming when his father Mutyalu Reddy, mother Manasa, sister Tejaswi and uncle Surendra were in attendance at the iconic venue.

With the ball, Nitish picked five wickets off 44 overs, with his best figures being 2-32.

(With IANS Inputs)