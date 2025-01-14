The future of leading batter Virat Kohli stands in doubt as the player has been struggling with his form. Kohli, who has already called time on his T20I career, last played an ODI for India in August 2024. Meanwhile, his form in Test cricket has been really poor. In the most recent outing against Australia, Kohli failed to prove his worth with the bat. Despite a hundred in the opening game at Perth, he could garner only 190 runs at an average of 23.75 across five matches.

Apart from Kohli's poor batting performance Down Under, his confrontation with Australia teenager Sam Konstas also put him in a bad light. Kohli was involved in a shoulder-barge with the Australia opener during the Melbourne Test in December last year. The act even saw the India star receiving a penalty of 20 per cent match fee by the International Cricket Council. The incident also fetched a lot of criticism for Kohli.

Recalling the act, former Australia captain Ian Chappell has shared a piece of advice for the struggling batter. India are set to tour England for a five-match Test series against the side in June-August and Chappell said that Kohli should focus on getting consistent with runs and also guide the youngsters.

"Kohli's experience in the UK would be invaluable, and of the two (Kohli and Rohit Sharma) problematic players he's the most likely to be resuscitated. However, his consistency needs to improve in addition to dispensing valuable advice to younger players," wrote Chappel in his column for ESPNcricinfo.

"He also has to stop his senseless antics like shouldering Konstas in the MCG Test. If Kohli does decide to retire from Test cricket, the loss of both him and Rohit would leave a huge gap in the line-up for a tough tour," he added.