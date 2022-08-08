The Indian women's cricket team had to endure a heartbreaking loss in the Commonwealth Games' gold medal match as the side came up nine runs short against Australia. As a result, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side had to settle with a silver medal. The match proved to be a real thriller, and in the final over, India needed 17 runs to win with four wickets in hand in the final two overs. However, Megan Schutt and Jess Jonassen held their nerve for Australia and in the end, Australia wrapped up a victory.

As the match was in the dying minutes, the Indian men's cricket team also followed the Commonwealth Games final in Florida, and the official Instagram handle of the Indian cricket team posted a photo of Rohit Sharma and co watching the game.

"Nail-biter at Edgbaston. Senior men's team following #TeamIndia's progress in the #B2022 Final," read the caption of the post.

The Indian men's cricket team had defeated West Indies in the fifth and final T20I on Sunday to wrap up the series 4-1. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were rested for the final game.

Talking about the CWG women's cricket final, Australia captain Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bat first.

Australia posted 161/8 owing to Beth Mooney's knock of 61 runs. For India, Renuka Singh and Sneh Rana returned with two wickets each.

In the chase of 162, India were in the driver's seat with Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues going strong. However, the side collapsed from 118/2 to 152 all out, and in the end, Australia wrapped up a win.

Promoted

For India, skipper Harmanpreet top-scored with a knock of 65.

Earlier on Sunday, New Zealand had won the bronze medal in women's cricket after defeating England.

