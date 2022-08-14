Indian shuttler Satwiksairaj Rankireddy turned 22 on Saturday. The men's doubles badminton star received a grand wish from India's Commonwealth Games contingent. The Sports Authority of India shared the video of the celebration on Twitter in which Satwiksairaj could be seen blushing as soon as the CWG contingent wished him happy birthday. Shuttlers Sumeeth Reddy and Kidambi Srikanth were among the ones present in the party alongside paddlers Harmeet Desai and Sharath Kamal. It is worth noting that all the players were in formal attire as they were a part of the felicitation program organised in the Prime Minister's Office for the medal winners of CWG 2022.

Watch the video here:

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, pairing with his partner Chirag Shetty, had won the men's doubles gold in CWG 2022. The Indian duo had defeated England's Ben Lane and Sean Vendy 21-15, 21-13 in what turned out to be a one-sided summit clash. The Indian pair had won the silver medal in the 2018 Gold Coast edition.

The Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty pair was also a part of the Indian team that won the historic Thomas Cup title earlier this year. The two were also a part of the mixed team event at CWG 2022, where India finished with a silver medal.

In badminton at CWG 2022, India bagged a total of three gold - PV Sindhu in Women's Singles, Lakshya Sen in Men's Singles, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty pair in Men's Doubles, one silver - Mixed Team event, and two bronze - Kidambi Srikanth in men's singles, and Gayathri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly pair in women's doubles.

(With ANI Inputs)