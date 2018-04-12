 
Commonwealth Games 2018: Wrestler Rahul Aware Wins Gold In Men's Freestyle 57kg

Updated: 12 April 2018 13:47 IST

Aware defeated Canada's Steven Takahashi in men's Freestyle 57kg wrestling final to claim the top honours.

Rahul Aware is a Asian Wresting Championship bronze medallist. © Twitter

India wrestler Rahul Balasaheb Aware gave India its 13th gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia on Thursday. Aware defeated Canada's Steven Takahashi in men's Freestyle 57kg wrestling final to claim the top honours.
 
Aware is a Asian Wresting Championship bronze medallist. He also won gold medal at 2011 Commonwealth Wrestling Championships in Melbourne.

Babita, who claimed a silver in the 2010 edition before a gold in Glasgow, failed to break through her rival's defences, going down 2-5 in the contest.

Her medal opened India's account in the wrestling competition of the Games.

 

