CWG 2018 04 Apr 18 to 15 Mar 18

Commonwealth Game 2018 Opening Ceremony Live: Scotland Leads Out Parade Of Nations

Updated: 04 April 2018 16:26 IST

CWG 2018 Opening Ceremony Live: The Indian contingent at the ceremony, consisting of over 200 athletes, will be led by flag-bearer PV Sindhu, the Rio Olympic silver medallist.

CWG Opening Ceremony: The opening ceremony is being held at the Carrara Stadium. © Twitter

The 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games will start at the Carrara Stadium in Gold Coast, Australia, on Wednesday. The Games, which will see more than 4,500 athletes from 71 nations fighting for 275 gold medals across 23 events, will run through 11 days. Moreover, for the first time ever, there will be the same number of men's and women's medal events at the Games. The Indian contingent at the ceremony, consisting of over 200 athletes, will be led by flag-bearer PV Sindhu, the Rio Olympic silver medallist. The squad also includes double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, and London Olympic bronze medallists Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal and Gagan Narang.

The first gold medal of the event will be contested in the women's triathlon on Thursday. Australia is hosting the Commonwealth Games for the fifth time. When not competing, the athletes at the Gold Coast village can relax with virtual reality computer games, swim, lounge by a man-made waterfall, play the piano or sample the free lollies and ice cream.

Live Updates of 2018 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony, straight from Carrara Stadium

16:17 IST: Hosts of 2014 CWG games, Scotland leads out the Parade of Nations.

16:15 IST: The athletes, coaches are now making their way to the stadium.

16:10 IST: Ricki-Lee Coulter sings Technicolour Love.

16:07 IST: The Queen's baton, which is now entering the stadium, was passed across the islands, territories and island, who played their part each in bringing the baton home.

16:03 IST: PV Sindhu all set to lead the Indian contingency.

15:55 IST: Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall and the Prime Minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull take the stage. They are joined by Louis martin, Peter Beattie, Chairman of Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee, among others.

15:52 IST: The performers are now enacting a totem ceremony - the ritual of handing down of the knowledge from the ancestors to the young and future future generations.

15:49 IST: The 'Eagle Dance', a dance form of the Saibai Island, commences, which symbolises the preservation of the tribe and the future generation of the tribe.

15:45 IST: "The past is among us," says the announcer as performers usher in the stadium donning tribal costumes.

15:42 IST: Mau Power, the first rapper from the Torres Strait, lights up the CWG opening ceremony.

15:38 IST: The camera focuses on the beautiful sunset. Beautiful scenes from the stadium.

15:35 IST: The ceremony starts with the visualisation of the continents drifts.

15:31 IST: And the opening ceremony begins!

15:20 IST: We are 10 minutes away from the opening ceremony. Stay tuned, folks!

14:44 IST: Good luck to our Indian contingent, tweets Sania Mirza.

14:30 IST: Hours before the opening ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the Indian athletes.

14:20 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the opening ceremony of the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games straight from Carrara Stadium.

Carrara Stadium will be the centre-stage for glamour, theatre and entertainment as the venue for the opening ceremony. The Commonwealth will become one for the 'Parade of Nations', the 'Competitors' Oath' and the finale to the 'Queen's Baton Relay'.

Topics : CWG 2018 Live Blogs All Sports Other Sports
