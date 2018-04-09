Commonwealth Games 2018: India At Gold Coast, Day 6

While the Indian weightlifters and shooters were expected to return with a rich haul of medals from the Commonwealth Games 2018 from Gold Coast, the sensation for India on Day 5 was the women's table tennis team gold, where 22-year-old Manika Batra led a stupendous assault as India beat a powerful Singapore side for top honours. With more shooting events on Day 6, India would certainly be focussing on more golden success.