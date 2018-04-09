Commonwealth Games 2018: India At Gold Coast, Day 6
While the Indian weightlifters and shooters were expected to return with a rich haul of medals from the Commonwealth Games 2018 from Gold Coast, the sensation for India on Day 5 was the women's table tennis team gold, where 22-year-old Manika Batra led a stupendous assault as India beat a powerful Singapore side for top honours. With more shooting events on Day 6, India would certainly be focussing on more golden success.
Following is the Indian participation on Day 6.
Shooting:
Gagan Narang, Chain Singh: Men's 50m Rifle Prone Qualification (04.30 IST);
FINAL (08.30 IST)
Annu Singh, Heena Sidhu: Women's 25m Pistol Qualification Precision (04.30 IST)
FINAL (11.00 IST)
Lawn Bowls:
Krishna Xalxo vs Arun Kumar (Fiji): Men's Singles Section A - Round 3 (04.30);
India (Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey) vs Jersey: Women's Pairs Section A - Round 2 (04.30);
Krishna Xalxo vs Andrew Newell (Jamaica): Men's Singles Section A - Round 4 (07.30 IST)
India (Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey) vs Northern Ireland: Women's Pairs Section A - Round 4 (07.30 IST);
India (Farzana Khan, Nayanmoni Saikia, Pinki) vs Australia: Women's Triples Section A - Round 3
India (Dinesh Kumar, Chandan Kumar Singh, Sunil Bahadur, Alok Lakra) vs Botswana: Men's Fours Section - Round 2 (14.30 IST)
Hockey:
India vs Malaysia: Men's Pool B (05.00 IST);
India vs South Africa: Women's Pool A (15.00 IST)
Squash:
India (Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal) vs Pakistan: Women's Doubles Pool C (06.30 IST);
India (Dipika Pallikal, Saurav Ghosal) vs Guyana: Mixed Doubles Pool E (08.45 IST);
India (Joshna Chinappa, Harinder Pal Sandhu) vs Cayman Islands: Mixed Doubles Pool H (15.45 IST)
Swimming:
Vaishnavi Vinod Jagtap: Women's S8 50m Freestyle Heat 1 (06.35 IST)
Athletics:
Ayyasamy Dharun: Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 1 (06.45 IST);
Hima Das: Women's 400m Semi-final 1 (16.46 IST)
Muhammad Anas Yahiya: Men's 400m FINAL (17.18) IST
Badminton:
India (Ashwini Ponnappa, Satwik Rankireddy) vs Guernsey: Mixed Doubles Round of 64 (08.35 IST)
Table Tennis:
Vaishnavi Sutar vs Stephanie Chan (Canada): Women's TT 6-10 Singles Group 2 (09.00 IST)
Boxing:
Amit vs Aqueel Ahmed (Scotland): Men's 46-49 kg Quarter-final 4 (09.17 IST);
Naman Tanwar vs Frank Masoe (Samoa): Men's 91 kg Quarter-final 1 (10.32 IST);
Hussamuddin Mohammed vs Everisto Mulenga (Zambia): Men's 56 kg Quarter-final 4 (14.47 IST);
Manoj Kumar vs Terry Nickolas (Australia): Men's 69 kg Quarter-final 3 (15.32 IST);
Satish Kumar vs Nigel Paul (Trinidad & Tobago): Men's 91 kg+ Quarter-final 2 (16.17 IST)
*Schedule and timings as per gc2018.com website