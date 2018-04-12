Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 8, Live Updates: Wrestler Sushil Kumar Enters Men's Freestyle 74Kg Final
Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 8, Live Updates: Star wrestler Sushil Kumar moves to quarter-finals beating Canada's Jevon Balfour. He will face Pakistan's Muhammad Asad Butt for a place in the semis.
Indian wrestler Rahul Aware started his campaign in comprehensive fashion, overpowering George Ramm of England by technical superiority to enter the quarter-finals of the men's 57 kilogram freestyle category at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) on Thursday. Aware powered his way to an 11-0 lead over the English wrestler early in the second round which prompted the judges to award him the bout. Bouts are awarded on the basis of technical superiority when one wrestler takes a lead of 10 or more points. Aware took a 1-0 lead early in the opening period before a takedown earned him another two points towards the end of the round. The Indian managed an ankle hold on his opponent right at the start of the second round. He then applied the 'fitley' move to roll Ramm over several times and rack up the winning points. On the overall medal tally, India held on the third position with 12 gold, four silver and eight bronze medals for a total of 24 so far. The Belmont Shooting Centre in Brisbane continued to be a happy hunting ground for Indian shooters and for a fourth successive day the country had a medal to celebrate. Shreyasi, a silver-medallist from the 2014 edition, beat Australia's Emma Cox in a shoot-off to improve the colour of her medal from the last time. There were a couple of bronze-medallists as well in Om Mitharval (50m pistol) and Ankur Mittal (men's double trap). And some disappointment too as 10m air pistol gold-medallist Jitu Rai signed off 8th in the 50m pistol final. From the range to the Oxenford Studios and it only got better for India. All eight of the male Indian boxers entered the semifinals, while the redoubtable M C Mary Kom (48kg) entered the final. Gaurav Solanki (52kg), Vikas Krishan (75kg) and Manish Kaushik (60kg) joined Manoj Kumar (69kg), Satish kumar (+91kg), Amit Panghal (49kg), Naman Tanwar (91kg) and Mohammed Husammuddin (56kg) in the semis, making for a very happy Indian boxing contingent, shepherded by Swedish coach Santiago Nieva. There was good news from the hockey arena as well with India beating England in their final pool B clash to set up a semifinal with New Zealand. The spark that had been missing so far from their campaign was rediscovered to an extent and coach Sjoerd Marijne said he could finally recognize his team again. (Medals Tally)
Live Updates of 2018 Commonwealth Games, Day 8, straight from Gold Coast, Australia
07:38 IST: WRESTLING: Sushil Kumar enters Men's Freestyle 74 kg final after beating Australia's Connon Evans
07:33 IST: WRESTLING: Sushil Kumar in action against Australia's Connon Evans in Men's Freestyle 74 kg semi-finals
07:31 IST: WRESTLING: Rahul Aware is in action against Pakistan's Muhammad Bilal in Men's Freestyle 57 kg semi-finals
07:30 IST: WRESTLING: Sushil Kumar will face Australia's Connon Evans in Men's Freestyle 74 kg semi-finals
07:28 IST: WRESTLING: Rahul Aware will face Pakistan's Muhammad Bilal in Men's Freestyle 57 kg semi-finals
07:22 IST: WRESTLING: Sushil Kumar beats Pakistan's Muhammad Asad Butt to enter the Men's Freestyle 74 kg semi-finals
07:18 IST: WRESTLING: India's Rahul Aware beats Australia's Thomas Cicchini in Men's Freestyle 57 kg 1/4 Final
07:05 IST: WRESTLING: India's Rahul Aware is in action against Australia's Thomas Cicchini in Men's Freestyle 57 kg 1/4 Final
07:02 IST: TABLE TENNIS: Sharath Kamal/Mouma Das enter quarter-finals of Mixed Doubles beating England's David McBeth/Kelly Sibley 11-5, 11-9, 11-9
07:01 IST: WRESTLING: Men's Freestyle 74 kg- Sushil Kumar moves to quarter-finals beating Canada's Jevon Balfour. He will face Pakistan's Muhammad Asad Butt for a place in the semis
07:00 IST: SHOOTING: 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qualification - Good start by Neeraj Kumar and Anish Bhanwala - both are placed 1st and 3rd respectively after Stage 1
Wrestling:
Babita Kumari vs Bose Samuel (Nigeria): Women's Freestyle 53kg Nordic;
Rahul Aware vs George Ramm (England): Men's Freestyle 58kg Quarter-finals;
Sushil Kumar vs Jevon Balfour (Canada): Men's Freestyle 78kg Quarter-final;
Babita Kumari vs Deepika Dilhani (Sri Lanka): Women's Freestyle 53kg Nordic;
Sushil Kumar vs Mohammad Asad Butt (Pakistan): Men's Freestyle 74kg Semi-final;
Rahul Aware vs Muhammad Bilal (Pakistan): Men's Freestyle 57kg Semi-final;
Babita Kumari vs Carissa Holland (Australia): Women's Freestyle 53kg Nordic;
Kiran vs Blessing Onyebuchi (Nigeria): Women's Freestyle 76kg Semi-final;
Sushil Kumar vs Connor Evans (Australia): Men's Freestyle 74kg Semi-final;
Babita Kumari vs Diana Weicker (Canada): Women's Freestyle 53kg Nordic FINAL;
Men's Freestyle 57kg Bronze;
Men's Freestyle 57kg FINAL;
Women's Freestyle 76kg Bronze;
Women's Freestyle 76kg FINAL;
Men's Freestyle 74kg Bronze;
Men's Freestyle 74kg FINAL
On the badminton court, the stars of the mixed team's gold medal winning campaign began their singles run and with easy opponents in opening rounds and the likes of P V Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and K Srikanth hardly took less than 20 minutes each to move into the pre-quarters. Most of the table tennis and squash players made their way into pre-quarters of their respective individual and doubles events. In squash, the spotlight is on defending gold medallists Joshna Chinnappa and Dipika Pallikal, who won their opening match. There was disappointment in the athletics arena where high jump hope Tejaswin Shankar ended up sixth after fouling all his attempts at 2.27m even though his personal best stands at 2.28m. It's the first time I am experiencing something like this. I still have a lot of big competitions coming up this year. The biggest positive is that I could hold my nerve against these big competitors. I realised they are people like me, they are not gods, Shankar said. Also finishing sixth was Hima Das, but in the 400m women's race. She could, however, take solace from the fact that she achieved a personal best of 51.32 sec.