Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 8, Live Updates: Wrestler Sushil Kumar Enters Men's Freestyle 74Kg Final

Indian wrestler Rahul Aware started his campaign in comprehensive fashion, overpowering George Ramm of England by technical superiority to enter the quarter-finals of the men's 57 kilogram freestyle category at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) on Thursday. Aware powered his way to an 11-0 lead over the English wrestler early in the second round which prompted the judges to award him the bout. Bouts are awarded on the basis of technical superiority when one wrestler takes a lead of 10 or more points. Aware took a 1-0 lead early in the opening period before a takedown earned him another two points towards the end of the round. The Indian managed an ankle hold on his opponent right at the start of the second round. He then applied the 'fitley' move to roll Ramm over several times and rack up the winning points. On the overall medal tally, India held on the third position with 12 gold, four silver and eight bronze medals for a total of 24 so far. The Belmont Shooting Centre in Brisbane continued to be a happy hunting ground for Indian shooters and for a fourth successive day the country had a medal to celebrate. Shreyasi, a silver-medallist from the 2014 edition, beat Australia's Emma Cox in a shoot-off to improve the colour of her medal from the last time. There were a couple of bronze-medallists as well in Om Mitharval (50m pistol) and Ankur Mittal (men's double trap). And some disappointment too as 10m air pistol gold-medallist Jitu Rai signed off 8th in the 50m pistol final. From the range to the Oxenford Studios and it only got better for India. All eight of the male Indian boxers entered the semifinals, while the redoubtable M C Mary Kom (48kg) entered the final. Gaurav Solanki (52kg), Vikas Krishan (75kg) and Manish Kaushik (60kg) joined Manoj Kumar (69kg), Satish kumar (+91kg), Amit Panghal (49kg), Naman Tanwar (91kg) and Mohammed Husammuddin (56kg) in the semis, making for a very happy Indian boxing contingent, shepherded by Swedish coach Santiago Nieva. There was good news from the hockey arena as well with India beating England in their final pool B clash to set up a semifinal with New Zealand. The spark that had been missing so far from their campaign was rediscovered to an extent and coach Sjoerd Marijne said he could finally recognize his team again. (Medals Tally)