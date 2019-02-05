 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Basketball

NBA: Orlando Magic Celebrate India Day

Updated: 05 February 2019 18:21 IST

The Orlando Magic are an American professional basketball team based out of Orlando, Florida.

NBA: Orlando Magic Celebrate India Day
Orlando Magic dancers enthralled fans during half-time. © Orlando Magic

The annual India Day celebrations were observed by Orlando Magic dancers at half-time during an NBA (National Basketball Association) match played between Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets. Orlando Magic went on to win 102-89. The Orlando Magic are an American professional basketball team based out of Orlando, Florida. They are known for supporting multi-cultural celebrations.

On Tuesday, Orlando Magic organised the India Day celebrations with Indian American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) showcasing Indian culture through dance, cuisine, and other cultural activities.

The revelries across 'Fan Fest' included cultural dance, traditional music, and Indian cuisine. Orlando Magic dancers danced to the tunes of some peppy Bollywood tracks. Their performance was followed by another routine by the members of Bollywood Dance Academy.

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty marked her presence in 2017 when the Orlando Magic team celebrated India Day with its fans. Shilpa Shetty was also presented a personalised team jersey as part of the celebrations.

Comments
Topics : Basketball
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Orlando Magic defeated Brooklyn Nets 102-89
  • Orlando Magic dancers danced to the tunes of some peppy Bollywood tracks
  • Members of Bollywood Dance Academy also performed
Related Articles
Khelo India Basketball: Punjab, Tamil Nadu Grab Two Gold Medals Each
Khelo India Basketball: Punjab, Tamil Nadu Grab Two Gold Medals Each
Khelo India Youth Games: Punjab, Tamil Nadu Dominate In Basketball
Khelo India Youth Games: Punjab, Tamil Nadu Dominate In Basketball
Khelo India Youth Games: Dominant Punjab Cagers Enter Semis Of Under-17 Basketball
Khelo India Youth Games: Dominant Punjab Cagers Enter Semis Of Under-17 Basketball
LeBron James Breaks Michael Jordan
LeBron James Breaks Michael Jordan's Double-Digit Record
NBA Star Kobe Bryant Wins Oscar For Best Animated Short
NBA Star Kobe Bryant Wins Oscar For Best Animated Short
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.