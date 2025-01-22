The second edition of the 3x3 Hoopers League will be held at the Riverfront Sports Park, Paldi, on January 25 and 26. Adani Sportsline, which organises the event, announced that the tourney will have U-12, U-15, U-19, U-23, women, men and mixed categories. Each team will have four players and compete in at least three league games. A match will last for either 10 minutes or until a team bags 21 points. In the later stages, a knockout format would be followed.

"Hosting the 3x3 Hoopers League for the second season is a significant step for us towards nurturing basketball talent -- not only in Ahmedabad but also across the country. We are very excited about the event. The first edition of the league was a grand success and we are looking forward to having another successful tournament this year," said Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline.

The first edition of the tournament was held in Ahmedabad in December 2023 and more than 100 teams, including 400 participants and over 600 spectators, were part of the league.

Adani Sportsline is the sports arm of the diversified Adani Group, which has a presence in ports, logistics, energy, utility, infrastructure, electric power generation and transmission, mining, airport operations, natural gas, and food processing.

Formed in 2019, Adani Sportsline has an overarching philosophy to inculcate a culture of sports at the grassroots level and create globally competitive opportunities for future champions in India. In line with the group's vision of nation-building, the company aims to build a world-class ecosystem that nurtures sporting talent, accelerates the sports economy and plays the role of an enabler in India's journey to become a leading sporting nation.

