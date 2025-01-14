The ACG Jr. NBA program, a nationwide 3v3 tournament for the top U-14 players across India and the largest school-based basketball program in the country, concluded its City League finals in Delhi. Three boys' and girls' teams and one all-star team from each of the boys' and girls' divisions advance to the league finals. Sadhana Chauhan from Pardada Pardadi Educational Society, Uttar Pradesh (U14 Girls) and Shivam Chaddha from Rishikul Sr. Sec. School, Haryana (U14 Boys) were recognized with the Skechers MVP award for their outstanding performance through the Delhi leg of the tournament.

Chandan Meena from Sophia Sr. Sec. School, Delhi, emerged as the Boys' top scorer with 140 points, while Sadhana Chauhan from Pardada Pardadi Educational Society, Uttar Pradesh, led the Girls' division with 124 points.

The 11th edition of the program is being conducted in association with the Basketball Federation of India (BFI), with Skechers as the official kit partner.

Here are the winners of the ACG Jr. NBA 3v3 City League - Delhi:

Category: Winning Teams (U14 Boys)

Winners - Rishikul Sr. Sec. School, Panipat (Haryana)

1st Runner Up - Nehru World School, Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh)

2nd Runner Up - Maharana Pratap Inter College, Noida (Uttar Pradesh)

All-Star Team:

Veer Sharma - Balbharti Public School, Gangaram, (Delhi)

Tarun Yadav - Bharti Public School (Delhi)

Mohd. Ruhan Ahmed - Shri Sumer Senior Secondary School, Jodhpur (Rajasthan)

Prateek Teotia - St. Pauls Academy (Delhi)

The ACG Jr. NBA program features boys' and girls' divisions with teams representing schools from across the country. The program is taking place in Mumbai, Chennai, Aizawl, Delhi, Bhubaneshwar and Ludhiana, where the top eight boys' and girls' teams in each city will compete in a league phase. From there, the top three boys' and girls' teams, along with one all-star team from each division, will advance to the league finals this year.

The Jr. NBA program has reached more than 14 million youth and 15,000 physical education instructors across 35 cities in India since 2013. The ACG Jr. NBA program is part of the NBA's broader basketball development initiatives in India that involve collaborations with local business and federations, including NBA Basketball School, a network of tuition-based basketball development programs open to male and female players ages 6-18, and Basketball Without Borders Asia, the NBA and FIBA's global basketball development and community outreach program that has been held in India twice.

Players, coaches, and families can learn more about this year's ACG Jr. NBA program by following the NBA's social media channels in India across Facebook, Instagram, and X. Fans can also download the NBA App for the latest news, updates, scores, stats, schedules, videos and more.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)