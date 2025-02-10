The ACG Jr. NBA program, a nationwide 3v3 tournament for the top U-14 players across India and the largest school-based basketball program in the country, drew to a successful close with All-Star Team Delhi clinching the boys' title and All-Star Team Chennai emerging victorious in the girls' category. In the boys' final, All-Star Team Delhi defeated Maharana Pratap Inter College, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, 21-10, while in the girls' division, All-Star Team Chennai triumphed against Delhi Public School, Rajnandangaon, Chhattisgarh, with a 14-12 win.

The 'ACG Most Improved Team' award was presented to Sardar Dastur Nosherwan Girls School, Pune, Maharashtra (U-14 Girls) and Nehru World School, Delhi (U-14 Boys) in recognition of their exceptional growth and development throughout the tournament. For their outstanding performances, T. Sumithra Devi, All-Star Team Chennai (U-14 Girls) and Tarun Yadav, All-Star Team Delhi (U-14 Boys) were honored with the 'Skechers MVP' award.

Rumi Konwar from Delhi Public School, Rajnandangaon, Chhattisgarh, emerged as the standout performer in the U-14 Girls category, leading as the top scorer with 74 points and recording the most 3-pointers (11). In the U-14 Boys category, Tejas Kashyap from Maharana Pratap School, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, showcased his sharpshooting skills with 14 three-pointers, while Tarun Yadav from the All-Star Team Delhi secured the top scorer title with 61 points.

The five-day ACG Jr. NBA 3v3 National League Finals, held from February 6-10, 2025, at the Indira Gandhi Arena, New Delhi, featured an exciting lineup of activities, including the trophy reveal, free-throw contests, and an engagement zone with interactive challenges for all players. Additionally, the event hosted an ACG Jr. NBA Referee Clinic led by former NBA G League referee Greg Dandridge, offering officials a unique opportunity to enhance their skills. A youth and coaches clinic conducted by Scott Flemming, Head Coach of the India men's national basketball team, further enriched the program.

The 2024-25 edition of the ACG Jr. NBA program was held in association with the Basketball Federation of India (BFI), with Skechers, the global performance and lifestyle footwear and apparel brand, serving as the official kit partner, providing high-quality gear for the participants.