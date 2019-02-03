Team India cricketers are on cloud nine after beating New Zealand in the One-day International series. Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, India lost the fourth ODI in embarrassing fashion, but won the fifth and final one by 35 runs. Now, following the 4-1 victory, Team India's morale is obviously high. So to mark the historic victory, the men in blue chanted a popular dialogue from recent Bollywood movie, Uri: The Surgical Stike. Here's a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Twitter handle. The tweet reads, "Looks like the "JOSH" in the squad is "HIGH SIR" 'HOWS THE JOSH' - @vickykaushal09 #TeamIndia"

In the fifth ODI, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed three wickets as India bundled out New Zealand for 217 in 44.1 overs, after setting a 253-run target. James Neesham top-scored for the hosts with 44 runs off 32 balls. Earlier, Ambati Rayudu anchored Indian innings after early blows to help the visitors post 252, after opting to bat, in Wellington. India had won the three consecutive ODIs in Napier and Mount Maunganui, while New Zealand registered a consolation win in the fourth ODI in Hamilton.

At 18 for four, India were heading towards another sub-100 total before Ambati Rayudu (90 off 113) and Vijay Shankar (45 off 64) forged a 98-run stand to ensure India ended with a fighting total.

Hardik Pandya's 45 off 22 balls also went a long way in India posting a challenging target and his two wickets later on showed why he is such an important member of the team.

New Zealand batsmen, including skipper Kane Williamson (39), squandered their starts in the chase but the home team remained in the contest until Jimmy Neesham (44 off 32) was dismissed in the 37th over.

(With PTI inputs)