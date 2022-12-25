Ravichandran Ashwin, on Sunday, proved why he is one of Team India's most prized possessions, especially when it comes to Test cricket. For context, Ashwin slammed an unbeaten 42 to take India across the finishing line in the second Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur. Ashwin came to bat when India were 74/7 while chasing a modest target of 145 on Day 4. While the chips were down, Ashwin put on a strong rear-guard, alongside Shreyas Iyer (29), after Mehidy Hasan Miraz had put Bangladesh on course for their first win in the longest format over the visitors.

Ashwin and Iyer put on an unbeaten 71-run stand as India won the game by three wickets, and completed a 2-0 whitewash.

After the match, Ashwin said that he felt that the players didn't trust their defences, which made things easier for Bangladesh at one stage.

"We didn't have much batting left. It was one of those games where we let the game drift whenever we could have shut it off. Shreyas batted beautifully. Sometimes these situations you feel like you have to get ahead of things, they bowled good lines and I felt that we didn't trust our defences enough," Ashwin said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Ashwin also praised Iyer for digging in deep during the pressure situations.

"If Shreyas Iyer wasn't Player Of The Series, I would've shared my POTM award with him, loved the way he batted. Pitches are quite good here. But I thought the ball got soft really quickly. Credit to Bangladesh, they put us under real pressure at certain moments," he added.

