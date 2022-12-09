The tour of Bangladesh has been disastrous for the Indian cricket team so far, losing the first and second ODI of the series. Though both the matches turned out to be closely-fought battles, the tourists ended up on the losing side on both occasions. In the 2nd ODI, India didn't just lose the match but also lost their captain Rohit Sharma to a thumb injury. With Rohit out of the 3rd ODI, securing a victory in the final match of the series will be even trickier.

Washington Sundar, who attended the press conference on the eve of the 3rd ODI, the all-rounder was asked about the 'situation in the Indian dressing room'. While the question was understandably a little awkward considering the recent results, Sundar handled the query brilliantly.

"Every game is an opportunity to keep getting better and get the right rhythm and perform well as a team. There's not going to be many games, so every game is very important for us. We are going to play good brand of cricket, we are going to keep improving no matter who we play. Our job is to play to our potential and to keep getting better wherever we have to. That's the mindset we are in, and we keep looking at improving, wherever that might be," Sundar said.

Sundar's performances in the series are among the few positives that India have had since they reached Bangladesh. Sundar said that he is excited about the opportunities he is getting.

"Great opportunity for me last game. The World Cup is next year, want to be a player who can play in any situation, any combination and wherever the team needs. I want to win games for the team wherever asked me to play. I want to contribute my potential to the team, keep doing better and getting better in every aspect of the game," the all-rounder said.

After the third ODI concludes, the Indian team will shift focus to the Test series which begins on October 14.

