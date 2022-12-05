Marking his return to the Indian team with the ODI series against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli didn't have the best of time on the pitch as a batter. But, what he did in the field confirmed his status as one of the finest fielders in the game. On the bowling of Shakib Al Hasan, Kohli bagged a brilliant one-handed catch that saw the Bangladesh all-rounder receiving marching orders. The video of Virat's spectacular has since gone viral on social media, with fans showering praises on the poster boy of Indian cricket.

Having given the New Zealand tour a miss after the T20 World Cup 2022, Kohli returned to the team in the first ODI against Bangladesh on Sunday. Team India endured a difficult time with the bat in the series opener and was bundled out for just 186 runs.

KL Rahul was the top-scoring batter for India, scoring 73 off 70 balls. Skipper Rohit Sharma scored 27 off 31 balls while Kohli was dismissed for a meager score of 9 runs off 15 balls.

In the field, however, Kohli made some amends by producing an incredible catch to send the well-set Shakib Al Hasan packing. Here's the video:

As for the match, barring KL Rahul, none of the Indian batters even got past the 30-run mark. Shakib was the wrecker-in-chief for the Bangla Tigers, bagging 5 wickets for just 36 runs in his quota of 10 overs.

With the ball, the Indian team put in a dominant display against Bangladesh. Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar were all among wickets as India put Bangladesh's scoring under check while defending the low total.

