Virat Kohli had had a poor outing on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test between India and Bangladesh at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Saturday. The player is quite famous for his quick reflexes on the field, but failed to live up to the expectations on Saturday. He dropped multiple catches at slip position during Bangladesh's second innings against India. It was Kohli's poor fielding that saw Litton Das survive and play a crucial knock of 73 runs to help Bangladesh eventually set a 145-run target for India.

Netizens lashed out at Kohli for his poor fielding show on Friday. Here are some of the reactions:

5 dropped catches from #ViratKohli today. Ridiculous — (@inmyownsphere) December 24, 2022

How tricky exactly was it for fielders not named Kohli? I know Mehidy dropped a tough chance off Iyer in the first innings. But besides that, I don't remember any drops besides the ones by Kohli. — Tushar Radke (@TusharRadke2) December 24, 2022

Na catch pakda ja raha hai aur na batting ho rahi hai. Aisi fitness par universal Lanat bhej raha hu.#ViratKohli #KingKohli #INDvsBAN #INDvsBAN #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/Tw3A4JVgjJ — Yogesh saini (@lovelyssaini958) December 24, 2022

Virat Kohli drops catches more than anyone else in the team.

Someday he will take Blinder also but drop an easy catch. Don't know why that happens.#BANvIND #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/j93FX0iMJR — RO (@ved4nt45) December 24, 2022

@ImRo45 virat kohli 4 Catch drop team India sankat hai — #Ranjeet Singh (@Ranjeet30027617) December 24, 2022

Absolutely, India lost ODI series because of @klrahul and are in precarious situation due to horrible fielding and batting by @imVkohli as well. Why such poor players are in team @BCCI needs to answer that now!! #INDvsBAN #KLRahul #ViratKohli #RohitSharma #Cricket #ashwin — Mohit Sharma (@mojitozz) December 24, 2022

Bangladesh spinners, led by their talismanic skipper Shakib Al Hasan and young Mehidy Hasan Miraz, forced Indian batters to press the panic button in a tricky chase of 145 as the visitors ended an engaging third day's play, tottering at 45 for 4 in Dhaka on Saturday.

Having dominated for the better part of two and half days, Bangladesh's lower middle-order, led by Litton Das (73 off 98 balls) and supported by Nurul Hasan (31 off 29 balls) and Taskin Ahmed (31 off 46 balls), counter-attacked to take their second innings' score to 231, giving their bowlers something to defend.

If India happen to lose this game, the 118 runs scored by the last four Bangladeshi pairs would haunt them as much as not using a third spinner in Kuldeep Yadav on a track that became increasingly venomous as the match progressed.

