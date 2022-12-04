India captain Rohit Sharma looked in an amusing mood as he attended the press conference on the eve of the first ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur. Rohit was asked a plethora of questions during the media briefing, be it pertaining to India's team composition or the plan for the ODI World Cup next year. There was one specific question from a journalist that Rohit immediately countered. The response from Rohit also came with a cheeky smile as the India skipper admitted that his team won't enjoy the sort of support in Bangladesh that they otherwise do almost all across the world.

"India get crowd support all over the world..." said the reporter and Rohit intervened righ away, saying "Not here."

"Bangladesh is the only place where India doesn't get the crowd support. Many Indian players will play here for the first time. What do you think about that?" the reporter then asked.

"The crowd here can be intimidating. They're passionate fans of cricket and they get right behind the team. It is exciting for their team. But for us, yes, lot of guys are coming to Bangladesh for the first time; but that doesn't change anything. You're used to play in such big crowds when you tour places like Australia and England. The crowd there can be intimidating as well. They want to get behind their team, it's the same thing here as well. It's not going to affect our boys, they're used to being under pressure and being challenged," Rohit responded.

After the T20 World Cup debacle, the Indian cricket team is looking to start afresh, with the ultimate aim being building a solid team for the 2023 ODI World Cup which will be held in India. With 10 months to go in the tournament, however, there's plenty of time for the Indian team to build a team.

