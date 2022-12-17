Marking a resounding return to Test cricket for India, Kuldeep Yadav emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the tourists, claiming 5 wickets in the first innings of the first Test against Bangladesh. The figures of 5 for 40 earned Kuldeep a special place in the history books as he became the best figures for an Indian spinner in Bangladesh, when it comes to the longest format of the game. With India giving the hosts a target of 513 runs to chase, Kuldeep addressed media at the end of Day 3 on Friday.

During a chat with the media, Kuldeep answered varied questions ranging from his own performance to the nature of the pitch. There was one specific question that caught Kuldeep a little off-guard, though the spinner still managed to answer as honestly as he can.

A journo asked the left-arm wrist-spinner if Bangladesh, chasing a humungous target of 513 runs, can win the Test series opener.

A chuckling Kuldeep responded saying: "I personally don't want that!"

"It's cricket. If someone gets a 300, then probably! We will try to bowl them out as early as possible. That's our main goal for tomorrow," he added.

Responding to India's first innings total of 404, Bangladesh were bowled out for just 150 runs. Yet, Kuldeep feels the pitch was perfect to bat on, having scored 40 off 114 himself.

"I believe the pitch is perfect to bat on. It was really good to bat on even against spinners. Yes some balls are keeping low and the odd ball turning. Me and Ash bhai (R Ashwin) were initially looking at first innings score of 360 but as time passed, batting became easier so we looked at 400-run total," said the spinner.

India would be keen to bundle out Bangladesh in the first couple of sessions on Day 4. At stumps on Day 3, the hosts managed to put 42 runs on the board without losing a single wicket.

