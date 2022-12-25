Team India scripted a memorable win in the second Test against Bangladesh on Sunday. Chasing 145, the visitors were 74/7 before the heroics of Ravichandran Ashwin (42*) and Shreyas Iyer (29*) brought them out of a tense situation and guided them to a thrilling three-wicket victory. The unbeaten partnership of 71 runs between the duo put Mehidy Hasan Miraz's five-wicket haul in vain. With this win, Team India whitewashed Bangladesh in the two-match Test series and secured the second place in the World Test Championship points table. Apart from such an epic win, a sweet gesture from India stand-in skipper KL Rahul won many hearts.

During the post-victory celebration, Rahul followed the old tradition of former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and handed the winning trophy to the uncapped player Saurabh Kumar. This tradition was also earlier followed by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. 29-year-old Saurabh, who was called-in as a replacement for all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, did not get a chance to make his debut for India but was elated to receive the trophy from Rahul.

The uncapped left-arm spinner scalped nine wickets for India A against Bangladesh A in the unofficial Test match in Sylhet. Talking about Rahul's performance in the second Test, the opening batter once again failed to live up to the expectations of the fans. In both the innings, Rahul could only manage to score 10 and 2.

With India at 74 for seven chasing 145, Bangladesh were on course for their first ever Test win against their formidable neighbours before Iyer (29 not out off 46) and Ashwin (42 not out off 62) denied them with an unbeaten 71-run stand off 105 balls.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hazan Miraz (5/63) gave his all on way to a five wicket haul but it did not prove to be enough.

The come-from-behind win meant India wrapped up the series 2-0 to strengthen their chances of a second straight final appearance in the World Test Championship.

(With PTI Inputs)

