Virat Kohli was back among runs in the third ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday as he smashed 113 off 91 to register his 72nd international century, which took him past Australia great Ricky Ponting as the player with the second-most hundreds across formats. Kohli hit 11 fours and two sixes, but his knock was overshadowed by Ishan Kishan's (210 off 131 balls) maiden double ton. Kohli's 44th ODI century was special as it came after a gap of more than three years. He last scored an ODI ton in August 2019 against West Indies in Indore.

Watch: Relive Virat Kohli's century in 60 seconds:

Talking about the match, India posted a mammoth total of 409/8, on the back of a 290-run stand between Kohli and Kishan for the second wicket.

India were 15/1 after Shikhar Dhawan (3) was dismissed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who won the player of the series award.

Kishan took the role of the aggressor, while Kohli played second fiddle.

The visitors were all set to surpass their highest-ever ODI total of 418/5, which came against the West Indies in 2011, but lost too many wickets after Kishan and Kohli's dismissals.

Nonetheless, the target was too big for the hosts Bangladesh, as they were bowled out for a paltry total of 182 in 34 overs.

India won the match by 227 runs, but lost the series 1-2, having lost the first two ODIs.

Both teams will now square off in a two-match Test series, starting with the first game from December 14.

