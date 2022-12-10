Ishan Kishan on Saturday slammed the fastest double-century in One-Day Internationals during the ongoing 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh in Chattogram. He achieved the feat in 126 balls, also becoming the fourth Indian batter to score a double-hundred. Kishan, who was drafted in for the last match of the series after captain Rohit Sharma got injured, slammed 24 fours and 10 sixes, before getting dismissed on the penultimate delivery of the 36th over. After he reached the 200-run mark, people from all walks of life took to Twitter to hails the young batter.

Here's how the world reacted:

That's the way to do it. Brilliant from Ishan Kishan. This is the approach that will do Team India a world of good. #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/PepchFwFF1 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 10, 2022

Ishan Kishan is the youngest player to score double hundred in ODI - 24 years. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 10, 2022

HISTORY - ISHAN KISHAN HAS THE FASTEST 200 IN ODI CRICKET...!!



TAKE A BOW, KISHAN. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 10, 2022

Double hundred for Ishan Kishan from 126 balls, fastest ever in ODI history. pic.twitter.com/a09BZ61zP4 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 10, 2022

Kishan broke the world record held earlier by West Indies great Chris Gayle, of slamming the fastest double hundred in 50-over cricket. Gayle had taken 138 deliveries to score his double hundred against Zimbabwe in the 2015 ICC World Cup.

India trail Bangladesh 0-2 in the three-match series.

